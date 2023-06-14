Ferozepur In a major success in the operation against the crossborder drug smuggling the Punjab Frontier of the Border Security Force BSF on Wednesday foiled a drug smuggling by recovering 26 kg suspected narcotics along with a blinker ball dropped by a drone in Ferozepur district of Punjab officials said A Punjab Frontier BSF spokesman said that at about 0730 AM on specific inputs about drug smuggling a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirt of Village Maboke in District Ferozepur Further during search BSF troops recovered a black colour bag containing three small packets including two white and one black colour polythene of suspected narcotics the spokesman said adding that the gross weight of the drugs was 26 kg Also read Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along Punjab borderHe said that narcotics along with one blinker ball was dropped by drone and was recovered from a farming field on the outskirts of Village Maboke District Ferozepur He further said that vigilant BSF troops once again thwarted the nefarious attempts of smugglers to smuggle contraband into the Indian side Meanwhile the Punjab Frontier of the BSF also claimed to have downed another Pakistani drone recovered in sector Ferozepur A BSF spokesman said that the drone was downed during a special joint search operation carried jointly by BSF Punjab Frontier and Punjab Police personnel A DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone was recovered from an agricultural land of Village Dal in Tarn Taran District of Punjab the BSF spokesman said The recoveries come two days after a broken drone was recovered in Amritsar district of Punjab