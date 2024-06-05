ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Resolution: PM Modi Unanimously Elected as Alliance Leader as He Gets Ready to Form Govt

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. Leaders of the Alliance passed a resolution reiterating the government's dedication to helping the poor, women, young, farmers, and other sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi With TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan, Apna Dal (Sonelal) Leader Anupriya Patel And Other NDA Leader Show Victory Sign After NDA Meeting (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling bloc's leader on Wednesday, passing a resolution to underscore the government's commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

They met at Modi's residence here a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962. TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan and NCP leader Praful Patel were among those who attended the meeting.

The resolution said the NDA government will continue working to lift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage. "We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader," it added.

The resolution also said that people have seen the country being developed in every sector in the last 10 years due to the pro-people policies of the NDA government under Modi.

