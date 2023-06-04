2022 CAG REPORT ON DERAILMENTS IN INDIAN RAILWAYS FLAGGED MULTIPLE SHORTCOMINGS

Hyderabad: Nearly 48 hours after the Odisha triple train accident, the railways is yet to come out with a detailed statement on what caused the horrendous mishap. However, a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its 2022 report on 'Derailments in Indian Railways' had flagged several serious lapses in railway safety, including non-utilisation of a dedicated railway fund on priority tasks, the declining trend in funding track renewal and inadequate staffing in safety operations.

The CAG report, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, also flagged shortcomings in inspections and failure to submit or accept reports after the accidents. It also pointed out that inadequate staffing in safety operations was a serious concern. The train mishap in Odisha, which occurred on Friday evening, has claimed the lives of 275 passengers and over 1,100 were injured.

The CAG had made two key recommendations, including that the railways should ensure strict adherence to the scheduled timelines for conducting and finalisation of accident inquiries and that it may develop a strong monitoring mechanism to ensure timely implementation of maintenance activities by adopting fully mechanised methods of track maintenance and improved technologies.

Here are the key CAG observations highlighting the shortcomings in Indian railways