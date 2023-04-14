Virar (Maharashtra) : Two persons died on the spot while 3 others were seriously injured due to electric shock during the birth anniversary procession of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Kargil Nagar of Virar. The mishap happened around 10:30 pm on Thursday night. A case of sudden death has been registered at Virar police station.

A procession was taken out on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary by the Baudhajan Panchayat Samiti of Kargil Nagar. The procession started at 9 pm and ended at 10:30 pm. Local corporators, social activists, Bhim Sainiks, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's followers rushed to Tulinj Hospital in Nalasopara after receiving the news of the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavche, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramchandra Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble, and Deputy Tehsildar CK Pawar visited the incident site. The mishap took place when the activists were returning home after finishing the procession from Kargil Chowk, sources said.

At that time, 6 people were standing on the procession vehicle (trolley). An iron rod on the vehicle came in contact with a live transformer. Over 6 people were in the vehicle. Among them, two youths namely Rupesh Surve (30) and Sumit Sut (23) died on the spot. Four others were injured. Among them Umesh Kanojia (18), Rahul Jagtap (18), and Satyanarayan (23) 3 seriously injured have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. Asmit Kamble (32) is in stable condition.

The victims were returning from the procession when the iron rod on the trolley hit the transformer, said the Assistant Police Commissioner of Virar, Ram Chandra Deshmukh. Due to this tragedy, a pall of gloom descended all over the city.