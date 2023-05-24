MINOR GIRL ALLEGEDLY MOLESTED IN MPS CHHATARPUR POLICE NAMES HER MOTHER AS VICTIM

Chhatarpur A woman in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh has accused the police of erroneously naming her as the victim of molestation case instead of the her daughter the real victim in the case The woman had lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police Chhatarpur even as police have launched an investigation into the case A strange case of police has come to light in the district As per the woman hailing from a village in the Ishanagar police station area she approached the concerned police station on May 17 At the police station the woman said she lodged a complaint about an alleged molestation of her 7yearold daughter by a person at a wedding function recently Also read 13yearold found dead in Bihar s Begusarai family alleges molestationIn her complaint the woman said that the accused molested her minor daughter at the wedding ceremony at her next door neighbour and demanded action against the accused However instead of registering an FIR in the name of the girl the police wrote an FIR in the name of her mother naming her as the victim the woman said Agitated with the gaffe by the police the woman along with her husband and daughter reached the SP office on Tuesday where she narrated her ordeal to the Chhatarpur ASP Looking at the seriousness of the matter ASP Vikram Singh talked to the Ishanagar police station and asked them to fix the matter ASP Vikram Singh said that following the woman s complaint the matter is being looked into A fair investigation will be conducted in the matter and accused will be brought to book he said