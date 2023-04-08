Begusarai (Bihar): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested, murdered, and hanged in her house in Begusarai in Bihar. The incident took place on April 7 in Veerpur. According to official sources, the minor girl was found hanging in her home. The family members alleged rape and murder and they filed a complaint at the Veerpur police station. The police have started an investigation into this case. The police have also launched a search operation to nab the accused.

According to official sources, the agitated villagers have gathered at the victim's house and are demanding immediate action from the police as no arrest has been made till now. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The victim's family said that the girl was alone at home at the time of the incident, taking advantage of which, the accused molested and killed her.

The victim's mother said, "I was working in the fields and no one else was at home. My daughter was alone. The accused took advantage of this and molested my daughter. They then killed her and hanged her body to give it an angle of suicide. My daughter must get justice and the accused must be punished soon."

Amit Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Begusarai Sadar said, "Veerpur police station received information about a 13-year-old girl found hanging in her home on April 7. Her family has alleged that the girl was raped and killed and later hanged to show it as suicide. The police have started an investigation into this matter. Villagers are also being interrogated regarding this case. The body has been taken for post-mortem examination and the cause of her death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination reports come."