A Beacon of Hope: "Kitabi Masti" a bibliophile made out of waste that illuminates young lives

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a world where the allure of screens often overshadows the written word, a dedicated bibliophile rises above the mundane, demonstrating the profound value of books. This is the poignant tale of a high school junior whose unwavering commitment to the literary arts has birthed "Kitabi Masti," a sanctuary of knowledge for underprivileged children, where old books and other literary treasures unfurl a world of opportunities.

Within the heart of a bustling Bhopal, amidst the persistent whispers of underprivileged children's dreams, the "Kitabi Masti" library stands as a testament to the transformative power of literature. Founded by the visionary Muskan Ahiwar seven years ago, this sanctuary initially took root in a humble makeshift tent nestled within the Durga Nagar Basti. Today, it has blossomed into a permanent haven, thanks to the altruism of architecture students from the National Association of Students of Architecture. With nothing but waste materials and an unwavering dream, they breathed life into Muskan's vision within a mere month.

With a treasury of over three thousand books, "Kitabi Masti" has emerged as a cherished haven for children, beckoning them away from the harsh realities of their lives and into the enchanting realms of storytelling. Muskan's labor of love extends beyond the walls of the library, as volunteers join her mission, devoting their time and knowledge to nurture these young minds.

"Kitabi Masti" is not just a library; it is a beacon of hope, where the flickering flames of potential are ignited, and where the gift of education is shared selflessly. Through the pages of these books, the children of "Kitabi Masti" are discovering the keys to a brighter future, one page at a time.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Muskan said, "I was nine years old when I started this library on January 26. 2016. I had collected some books which I displayed outside my house by hanging them on a rope. The colourful images fascinated the children in the locality. They started visiting my house regularly to read the books. This is how my interest in books started to grow."

Muskan further said, "Slowly the number of children visiting my house started growing. As my house was small, we faced a lot of difficulty. Then we shifted to a place which was used as a stage to set up a pandal during Durga puja. We then covered this place using flexes. Children used to come and enjoy reading books."

"Some volunteers also joined this library. As the word for this library started to spread, more and more children began visiting here. Soon this library was renovated by the students of the National Association of Students of Architecture and we named it "Kitabi Masti". Now at least 25-30 children come here daily to clear their doubts," Muskan said.

Pankaj Thakur, a volunteer in this library said, "Students of the National Association of Students of Architecture renovated this library under their project "Kabaad se Jugaad". Under this project, they renovated the library using waste materials like tin cans, waste terracotta tiles, and even some wooden carton boxes. Around 60 architecture students completed the renovation in one month."

He further said, "Children like spending time here as they not only study but also have fun. They read storybooks, and play games. I help students of class 9-11 while Muskaan looks after younger children."