KERALA TEEN DIES OF RARE BRAIN INFECTION HEALTH OFFICIALS CAUTION PUBLIC ABOUT BATHING IN CONTAMINATED WATER

Alappuzha: A case of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis was reported in Kerala Alappuzha district, causing the death of a 15-year-old boy, who hails from Panavalli Panchayat here, said Veena George, Health Minister, here on Friday. The teenager was affected by the rare brain infection caused by free-living amoebae living in contaminated waters.

The deceased was identified as Guruduth (15), son of Anil Kumar and Shalini of Panavalli East Maithara. He was a student of Class X and was undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College since last Sunday. Confirming the boy's death, the minister said five such cases of the rare infection had been reported in the state earlier.

The first case was reported in the Thirumala ward of Alappuzha in 2016, she said. Two cases were confirmed in Malappuram in 2019 and 2020 and one each was reported in Kozhikode and Thrissur in 2020 and 22 respectively, she told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. The main symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, vomiting and seizures. Symptoms begin within one to two weeks of exposure to contaminated water. Sometimes the first symptom is a change in smell or taste.

"All the infected patients had died," George said, adding that the mortality rate for the rare brain infection was 100 per cent. The free-living amoebae, which cause the infection, are found in still water, the minister added. According to doctors, the human brain gets infected when the free-living, non-parasitic amoeba bacteria enter the body through the nose. Considering the severe nature of the disease, district health officials advised people to avoid taking baths in contaminated water.

It is said that the illness occurred after taking a bath in the stream. Doctors said that Naegleria fowleri, which is found in muddy water bodies, can be fatal when humans dive in and reach their heads through their noses and cause brain infections. "Bathing in contaminated water and washing the face and mouth with unclean water should be completely avoided as it can lead to disease", Alappuzha DMO said. "Avoid taking a bath in the drains taken by the spring when it starts raining".