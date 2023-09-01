Ernakulam (Kerala): A female doctor has levelled a sexual allegation charge against a senior doctor in Ernakulam General Hospital. The incident dates back to 2019. It is alleged that in 2019, while she was doing house surgeonship, the senior doctor allegedly forcefully kissed her. The female doctor made the allegation through a Facebook post. The victim stated that she had shared her traumatic experience with her colleagues at that time. But chose to come out of the closet only now.

Fearing that she would not be granted a certificate after the completion of the house surgeonship, the victim had not disclosed the matter to anyone at that time.

The medical superintendent of the hospital while sharing the information with reporters on Friday said the victim had lodged a complaint in this regard and a copy of the letter had been sent to the director of the health department. The letter was filed by the complainant through e-mail.

Also read: Mystery shrouds death of AP's PG medical student in Bhopal

The letter of the complainant will be forwarded to the police for further action, the medical superintendent added. The incident happened in February 2019. The incident took place when the victim female doctor went into the private consultation room of the senior physician of the hospital to file a complaint against another senior consultant.

"Although I had orally informed the hospital authorities the very next day about the incident, no action was taken in this regard. As the accused doctor was a senior medical officer and I feared that I would not get the internship certificate, I could not file a complaint at the police station that day. Now I have posted my ordeals on Facebook as the doctor was transferred from the hospital," the victim stated.