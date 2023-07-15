KERALA CPI M TO HOLD NATIONAL SEMINAR TO DISCUSS UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

Kozhikode (Kerala): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has organised a national seminar on the contentious issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) here on Saturday, July 15. The seminar will be inaugurated by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at 4 pm.

Leaders of various socio-religious-political organisations would be participating in the seminar. There are reports that a leader of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), which is an outfit of the Hindu-Ezhava community will participate in the seminar. LDF convener and CPI(M) Central Committee member EP Jayarajan will not attend the seminar. Jayarajan claimed that he is skipping the event for attending the DYFI programme in Thiruvananthapuram.

Despite CPM’s efforts in securing the participation of major socio-religious-political organisations for the seminar, its closest ally, CPI, seems to lack enthusiasm for the event. Sources said CPI’s senior leaders are unlikely to attend the seminar. According to sources, only CPI MLA EK Vijayan MLA will attend the seminar.

“It's a CPI(M) programme. No discussions were held within the LDF for the conduct of any joint programme in this regard,” a senior CPI leader said. Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala continued its attack on the ruling CPM over the issue of the UCC, accusing it of having "double standards". It dared the Left party to renounce the stand of its former leader EMS Namboodiripad, who was in favour of a common personal law for all citizens.

Even though the CPI(M) invited Congress's coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to the seminar, IUML has decided not to take part in the seminar.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs. The Law Commission on Friday extended the deadline for the public to send their views on a uniform civil code (UCC) till July 28, saying the decision was taken following an overwhelming response and numerous requests seeking more time for submitting suggestions.

