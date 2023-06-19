Calicut (Kerala): As many as 5,000 'Kudumbashree' women members of a Gram Panchayat in Kerala's Calicut will give consent for the donation of organs after death. They will submit the consent letters to the authorities on Independence Day. This step has been taken by the Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) of Kottur Gram Panchayat.

Kudumbashree is a poverty eradication and women empowerment programme implemented by the Kerala government. It's a community organisation of neighbourhood groups of women in the state. Each 'Kudumbashree' unit consists of 20 women members. A large number of 'Kudumbashree' units have been set up in Kerala.

As part of this, an extensive awareness programme is being conducted under the leadership of Kottur CDS (Kudumbashree Community Development Society). In the first phase, a special session for CDS members and facilitators was held at Avitanallur LP School. Awareness programmes will be conducted in all the wards of the Gram Panchayat. More people will likely to provide their consent for organ donation. The preparations are going on to achieve the record of a panchayat where all the people have donated their organs.

CDS Chairperson Sheena UM, Gram Panchayat president CH Suresh and coordinator CK Vinodan Master are coordinating the activities. The idea came up suddenly when they were planning the 25th anniversary celebrations of Kudumbashree. When the CDS members approached with the idea, the panchayat authorities offered full support to it, they said. Then coordinators have been appointed in all the 19 wards and the work has been done in that regard.