Shivamogga(Karnataka): Karnataka Police said on Saturday that they have seized a large amount if unaccounted cash, rice and sarees worth crores during separate raids in the Shivamogga district of the State.

Police said that unaccounted-for cash worth Rs 1.40 crore was seized during an inspection at a check post near Harakere under the Tunga Nagar police station area. They further revealed that the cash was found inside a Mahindra Bolero vehicle used to transport cash to ATMs following which the cash was seized and handed over to Election Commission officials.

In a separate incident Rs 20 lakh was seized from a vehicle by police at a check post under the Sagar Rural Police Station area, police said. They further revealed that the seized cash was later handed over to the Superintendent of Election Officers.

Police also seized 26 quintals of rice that were being transported in a lorry without a document in the Vinoba Nagar police station in Shivamogga. The search operation was carried out after police received a tip-off about rice being transported in a lorry.

Police also seized sarees worth Rs 4.50 crore during a raid at a godown under the Doddapete police station. According to police sources the raid was carried out after police received information that sarees were stored in a Godown adjacent to Seshadripuram Government School in Shivamogga. Police said that the seized sarees were handed over to the GST department officials.

According to official sources, Excise police on election patrol seized illegal liquor worth Rs 3,21,939. The illicit liquor was found when vehicles were being checked near the Devabala village of Shimoga taluk. They further revealed that Girish Naik who was in the car was taken into was taken custody and a case has been lodged. The Assembly elections in Karnata will be held in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

According to Election Commission, data freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore have been seized in the state since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 29. During the day the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement that cumulatively cash worth Rs 7.87crore, 1,156.11 litres of liquor worth Rs 5.80 lakh, and 39.25 kg drugs worth Rs 21.77 lakh, and freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore have been seized by cumulatively the flying squads, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and police.

It also said that 172 FIRs have been lodged so far. The CEO's office further stated that the Income Tax department has seized cash worth Rs 3.90 crore, while 1,93,051 liters of liquor worth Rs 11.66 crore,12 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.82 lakh have been seized by the Excise Department.

While 254 persons have been booked in heinous cases, 195 have been booked cases for breach of license conditions, 14 NDPS, and 737 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise act 1965 have been lodged. "All teams together, the worth of total seizure, which includes cash, material, liquor, drug, etc totals to Rs 39.38 crore," stated the CEO's office.