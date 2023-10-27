KARNATAKA CONGRESS MLA RAVIKUMAR GANIGA ALLEGES HORSETRADING ATTEMPTS BY BJP

Davangere: Karnataka Congress MLA from Manday assembly constituency Ravikumar Ganiga on Friday accused the state BJP of trying to horsetrade the party MLAs. Ganiga while talking to the media in this regard in Davangere, said that the “gang that took down the JDS-Congress coalition government is going door-to-door to buy Congress MLAs”.

“We have the information and the video where they have said that they will provide ministerial support along with the money and we will release it soon,” Mandya Congress MLA Ravikumar Ganiga said in an explosive statement against the Karnataka BJP. Leveling serious allegations against the BJP, Ganiga said, "A gang is running around saying that they have a lot of MLAs, they will make a special flight to Delhi, to meet Amit Shah and claiming that they have enough MLAs.

The gang has met four of our Congress MLAs. One of the gang members is BS Yeddyurappa's PA”. The Mandya Congress MLA said that they have already brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Ganiga said that the BJP is offering a ministerial post along with Rs 50 crore to the MLAs to revolt against the Congress.

“Our MLA has given detailed information about one person from Belgaum trying to buy the MLA. This operation is being done from four directions. The gang is trying to do the operation in Mysore, Belagavi, Arsikere and other places. This is not destabilizing the government but trying to buy the MLAs. But it will fail,” he said.

Responding to a question over BJP MLAs joining the Congress, he said, “We have not lured anyone. They themselves saying that they will come to us after seeing the development by the party. We already have 136 MLAs”. Responding to speculations about DK Shivakumar replacing Siddaramaiah as the CM, the Mandya MLA said that it is up to the High Command to decide whether DCM DK Shivakumar will become the CM.