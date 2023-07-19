KARNATAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAH TO LAUNCH GRUHA LAKSHMI SCHEME TODAY

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah will launch the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today at 5.30 pm in the banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha here. Following this, the process for registration of beneficiaries will start today.

Officials said under this scheme women heads of households across the state would receive Rs 2,000 every month. This is the fourth guarantee scheme to be launched by the Congress government after coming to power in the state. The Congress had promised to implement five schemes before the Assembly elections in Karnataka,

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar had said that women heads of household will be the beneficiary under the scheme. However, the beneficiary woman or her husband should not be an income tax or GST payer.

Registration process: In rural areas, it will be the 'Gram-One Centre' or 'Bapuji Seva Centre' near the village where the women reside. In urban areas, the nearest centre would be Karnataka-One or Bengaluru-One. The date, time and place scheduled for each beneficiary's registration can be obtained by calling 1902 or sending an SMS / WhatsApp to 8147500500, officials said.

According to officials, if people are unable to go to 'Gram-One /Bapuji Centre/Karnataka-One/Bengaluru-One centres on the scheduled date and time, people can visit the same service centres on any next date between 5 and 7 pm and register for the scheme.

Documents required: Ration card number, Aadhaar card number and bank account passbook details are required for registration. A sanction letter will also be issued on registration. If registered through a public representative, the sanction letter will then be delivered to the beneficiary's home. If the applicant registers through the representative or Gram-One / Bapuji Centre / Karnataka-One / Bengaluru One Centre, the mobile number given by the applicant will receive a message about the sanction through an SMS.

Registration is free: Rs 2,000 will be credited monthly through DBT to the beneficiary's account. An alternate bank account can be provided if the beneficiary so desires. RS 2,000 will be deposited into the said bank account monthly through RTGS. The beneficiary does not have to pay any fee under this scheme.

Last date and time not fixed: Lakshmi Hebbalkar had said that there is no last date and time for registration. Officials have said an estimated Rs 30,000 crore is required for the implementation of the Scheme. A grant of Rs 17,500 crore has been provided in the current budget.

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme conditions: A woman head of household as mentioned in Antyodaya, BPL and APL ration cards distributed by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies is an eligible beneficiary for this scheme. If there is more than one woman in the same family, the scheme is applicable to one woman only. The beneficiary's bank account and Aadhaar card should be linked to availing benefits of the scheme.

