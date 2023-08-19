Bengaluru (Karnataka): G20 Digital Innovation Alliance is a game changer for India. It has created one platform for many countries to show their technological innovation. Here I saw startups playing a pivotal role and showing us a road map for scientific developments, said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) BK Das.

Speaking at the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance summit here, BK Das said that startups will be the soul of India in the future. "Next-generation technology startups are going to propel India. Hand holding and supply chain is what is required to be done. To that extent, the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance is really been successful. Most of the stalls are filled with great game-changing ideas. And I am happy to share that DRDO is also not far behind, with an array of products," the DRDO official added.

"Our products are having a lot of export potential. All series of our fighter Aircraft LCA, EW systems, active electronics scan radar for fighter Aircraft, Electrooptic Systems communication, Biomedical engineering tools, oxygen systems, and Tapas Unmanned Aerial Vehicle - all been developed by DRDO taking along the industries and academic institutions. So I am proud that our esteemed defence organisation is working on next-generation technologies along with industry hand-holding," the senior official remarked.

"If we focus on new technologies, one of the major areas we are working on is radars. Radar is a potential technology driver for us. Through it, we are covering many scientific and defence requirements," added B K Das.

Effective radar is weapon locating radar, it is ground best in among its counterparts. The rockets, which are high-ballistic, and high-speed are being tracked with ease, with good range and high accuracy. It has been proven as a quality product and has been well-accepted worldwide. With the help of partners, it is in mass-scale production and has been already used by the Indian Army, the DRDO top official stressed.

BK Das further opinioned that the export potential of these radars was great. "There are already certain countries, who have taken these radars in many numbers. Many other countries have already taken the detailing of the systems because of their cost-effectiveness, accuracy and deplorability to the defence and area tracking. So, the DRDO is running a parallel continuous development programme," he signed off.

