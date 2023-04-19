Ranchi Jharkhand An eighteenyearold girl belonging to Chanho area in Jharkhand was sold to a person in Rajasthan A gang of human traffickers sold the girl to Dinesh Saini a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan for Rs 15 lakh The Ranchi police swung into action and arrested the three members of the human trafficking gang Besides a police team from Jharkhand has been sent to Rajasthan to free the girl from the clutches of human traffickers Police said that the three arrested members of the gang have been identified as Pratima Devi Anil and Yusuf Ansari Acting on a complaint filed by the victim s relatives the police arrested the accused The kin of the victim had lodged the complaint at the antihuman trafficking cell of the Ranchi police in Jharkhand The parents of the girl had mentioned in the FIR that their daughter was staying in rented accommodation in Ranchi Jharkhand In the meantime accused Yusuf Ansari sent a woman Pratima to stay with their daughter Suddenly they received a phone call on March 30 The caller identified himself as Dinesh Saini a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan The caller told us that their daughter is in his custody and human traffickers have sold her to him for Rs 15 lakh Thereafter the phone connection was snapped Several attempts to contact the caller went in vain said the parents of the victim Also read Human trafficking racket busted in Hyderabad 18 heldThe arrested accused confessed to the police that the girl was sold to Chetan Saini a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan for Rs 15 lakh Chetan Saini had bought the girl from the accused for marrying her to his nephew Dinesh Saini A police official said that further investigation in the case in going on