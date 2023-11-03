'Not able to understand my status”: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as Srinagar Jamia Masjid remains closed for 4th consecutive week
Published: 1 hours ago
'Not able to understand my status”: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as Srinagar Jamia Masjid remains closed for 4th consecutive week
Published: 1 hours ago
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was closed by the authorities for congregational prayers for the fourth Friday in a row, senior separatist leader and Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umer Farooq termed the move as “unfortunate” and sought the intervention of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the matter.
Friday congregational prayers were disallowed by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration for the fourth Friday in a row due to apprehensions of anti-Israel protests by the worshippers and possible law and order situation amid the ongoing bombing on Gaza by Israel. A heavy posse of security personnel were deployed outside the Jamia Masjid to enforce the restrictions.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was released in the last week of September after a house arrest of four years, was also not allowed to deliver the Friday sermon at the historic mosque with the administration confining him to his Nigeen residence. Mirwaiz however released a video statement while flaying the administration's move to disallow the Friday prayers at the mosque.
Terming the move as “unfortunate” Mirwaiz sought the attention of the High Court to take serious notice of the matter. He said that he was released barely a month ago after four years of long detention and “I could not understand why i was released one day only to be detained for other days”. Mirwaiz said that the government is “repeatedly targeting the Jama Masjid” and they are being prevented from religious and official duties.
“I fail to understand what my status is and what the government wants,” he said. Over the ongoing bombing on Gaza by Israel, Mirwaiz said that it is “very clear that Kashmiri people along with the whole world are standing with the oppressed Palestinian people and expressing solidarity with them”. He said that it is a “matter of great regret that the world powers are witnessing massacres and genocide happening there”.
“Young children and innocent civilians are being killed and instead of stopping the carnage, the world powers are arming Israel to kill more people,” he added. “The United Nations is not able to do anything, the OIC has completely failed and it is the responsibility of the civilized world regarding Palestine to be effective in stopping the ongoing massacre there and take steps in this regard,” added Mirwaiz.