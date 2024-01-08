JAMMU AND KASHMIR ACB ARRESTS SCIENTIST FOR TAKING BRIBE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Dr. Bilquees Ara Siddiqui, a scientist with the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board for allegedly taking bribe, officials said.

The ACB officials received a written complaint against Dr. Ara, who demanded bribe for issuance of 'Consent To Operate’ (CTO) for a bakery unit located at industrial estate in Khunmoh.

The complainant alleged that he had applied for CTO from the Pollution Control Board in the month of November 2023. "His application was pending with the accused, who was unnecessarily delaying the matter," the ACB officials said.

It was further alleged that on January 6, the complainant visited the accused at the Pollution Control Board office and requested her to process his case. The accused demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuance of CTO. However, after negotiation the amount was settled at Rs 5,000, the ACB officials added.

The complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached the ACB for taking legal action against the accused. On receipt of the complaint, a case was registered. "During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. The money was recovered from the accused on spot," the ACB officials added.