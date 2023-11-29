Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An engineering student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir has been rusticated for a year for allegedly making blasphemous remarks for which he has been booked by the police, official sources said on Wednesday. In a post on X, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “Police has taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar.

Upon receipt of communication from NIT authorities, case FIR No.156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered in PS Nigeen on 28.11.23. Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn't fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation”.

The action by the police comes close to the heels of a protest, which broke out inside the premises of the NIT Srinagar on Tuesday evening in response to remarks made by a non-local student named Prathamesh Shinde that were disparaging against a particular community. "Following the protest by students of NIT Srinagar against the alleged derogatory religious remarks made by a colleague of different faith, a case has been registered into the matter," IGP Kashmir VK Birdi had said.