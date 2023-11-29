J&K: Engineering student at NIT Srinagar rusticated for communal remarks; case registered
Published: 51 minutes ago
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An engineering student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir has been rusticated for a year for allegedly making blasphemous remarks for which he has been booked by the police, official sources said on Wednesday. In a post on X, a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “Police has taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar.
Upon receipt of communication from NIT authorities, case FIR No.156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered in PS Nigeen on 28.11.23. Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn't fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation”.
The action by the police comes close to the heels of a protest, which broke out inside the premises of the NIT Srinagar on Tuesday evening in response to remarks made by a non-local student named Prathamesh Shinde that were disparaging against a particular community. "Following the protest by students of NIT Srinagar against the alleged derogatory religious remarks made by a colleague of different faith, a case has been registered into the matter," IGP Kashmir VK Birdi had said.
ETV Bharat has learnt that NIT's disciplinary committee has rusticated the student from the institute for a year for his derogatory remarks. "Shinde has been suspended and he cannot appear in any examination and also has to vacate the hostel. He has used derogatory language against Prophet of Islam," an official at the NIT said.