ASIAN SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP TWO SHOOTERS FROM JAMMU AND KASHMIR MAKE THEIR MARK

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Two shooters from Jammu and Kashmir have made their mark in the Asian Shooting Championship. Zahid Hussain from South Kashmir's Anantnag district won silver and Anisha Sharma secured bronze, while Sheetal Devi from Kishtwar district in Jammu province won three medals, including two gold and bronze, at the Asian Para Games 2023.

Zahid Hussain of Anantnag district won the silver medal at the Asian Shooting Championship in South Korea on Sunday. Top shooter Anisha Sharma, 18, bagged the bronze medal in the young women's rifle category. Sharing this information, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has congratulated both.

Meanwhile, Sheetal Devi once again won the Asian Para Games 2023. She won the gold medal in the women's individual compound archery competition in Hangzhou. Sheetal, who was physically challenged, defeated Singapore's Aleem Noor Sayeedah 144-142 to clinch the gold medal. Along with this, she also bagged one gold and silver medals in other categories. A specially-abled woman from Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal Devi, despite having no arms, shoots a bow and arrow with the help of her legs. With this, India's medal tally has crossed 60 in the Asian Games.