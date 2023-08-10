Karnal(Haryana): In a distressing incident, a minor girl hailing from Karnal district in Haryana has reportedly been raped within the premises of a Madrasa located in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. The Karnal police department, acting swiftly upon the revelation, has disclosed that the incident came to light on Wednesday.

Suresh Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Karnal, said, “The matter was brought to their attention through the vigilant efforts of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Following this revelation, we lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This FIR has been subsequently transferred to the police station that holds jurisdiction in Shamli for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.”

Umesh Channan, the President of the Karnal CWC, divulging the details said that the young victim has accused a teacher of the Madrasa of perpetrating the heinous act of rape. In an even more disturbing revelation, it has been alleged that certain female teachers played an aiding role in abetting the accused perpetrator.

The girl, who has suffered immensely, also recounted brutal attacks inflicted upon her by a teacher within the Madrasa premises. Channan added that the Madrasa had approximately 500 girl students enrolled within its walls, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Based on the information relayed by the police officials, it has been established that the victim commenced her studies at the Madrasa situated in Shamli on June 20. Shockingly, after a mere 10 days within the institution, a teacher reportedly embarked on committing lewd acts against her. The traumatized minor eventually mustered the courage to confide in her family members when they visited the Madrasa to meet her during the past week.

Subsequently, a formal complaint was lodged with the district child welfare committee, culminating in an immediate medical examination being conducted on the victim. The results of the medical check-up swiftly prompted the registration of a zero FIR against the accused teacher at the Karnal Mahila police station.

