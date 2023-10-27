Surat: Gujarat police arrested an Al-Qaeda terrorist of Bangladeshi origin from Surat. He was wanted by the NIA in terror recruitment and several other cases of subversive activities.

Abu Bakar is a member of the global terror network's Indian sub-continent unit AQIS became an Indian citizen and first lived in Ahmedabad and then shifted to Surat. Investigations revealed that he was in contact with another Bangladeshi and a Hawala trader.

An Aadhaar card and a Bangladeshi citizenship card were recovered from the accused. Besides, birth certificates in English and Bangladeshi languages and two mobile phones were also found in the possession of the arrested terrorist.

Sleuths said Bakar used a forged Aadhaar and used to stay in Ahmedabad. He also got a mobile phone number through the Aadhaar card. During interrogation, the arrested terrorist said he changed his name and has been living in Ahmedabad since 2015 after entering India illegally.

The Surat police's crime branch sleuths said the NIA had registered a case against Bakar and two others. Accused Abu Bakar used to work as a tailor in a T-shirt company in Ahmedabad. Not only was he living in India after making an Aadhar card. Bakar was also in touch with Humayun Khan, another accused wanted in the investigation, who is a resident of Kolkata and a native of Bangladesh. Humayun Khan is a hawala businessman and Bakar used to send money to him.

Official sources said that during the investigation, a fake Aadhar Card, the National identity card of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Government and a copy of the birth certificate in English and Gujarati language were recovered from Abu Bakar's possession. During further interrogation, it was revealed that a man named Gautam from Ahmedabad helped Abu Bakar in making fake certificates. Based on these certificates, Bakar had been living in Ahmedabad for many years. When Bakar came to know about NIA conducting an investigation on Humayun Khan, he left Ahmedabad and began living in Surat.