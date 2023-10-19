Lucknow: Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorist Mufakir alias Hamidullah, who was arrested last year, spilled beans on the global terror group's close nexus with Bangladesh-based Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen to build terror networks in Uttar Pradesh by recruiting persons who are from Bangladesh origin and are illegally staying in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, NIA and Madhya Pradesh Police in a joint raid arrested Hamidullah who was brought from Kolkata on remand. The startling revelations of the arrested According to sources, Mufakkir during the interrogation admitted that he had prepared sleeper cells and planted them in Muslim-dominated areas in every corner of Uttar Pradesh including the western part of the state. The responsibility of the sleeper module and the action plan for Ghazwa-e-Hind was explained to new recruits by Mufakkir, police sources said.

Most of the Bangladeshis work in sleeper modules

After this revelation of terrorist Mufakkir, the security agencies came to know that people, who entered India illegally from Bangladesh and are staying in Uttar Pradesh, became targets of Mufakkira, who used to brainwash them to take up arms. These Bangladeshis were recruited by the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) module and Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh as sleeper module members. People of Bangladeshi origin and illegal settlers from different areas of UP especially from Deoband and Saharanpur were targeted by terrorists.

11 terrorists held last year were associates of Mufakkir

Last year, UP ATS arrested Lukman, Shahzad, Qari Mukhtar, Mudassir, Kamil, Alinur, Nawazish Ansari, Mohd Aleem, Azharuddin, Aas Mohammad, and Haris. All of them were his associates and were preparing sleeper modules for AQIS and JMB in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, the sleeper module members used to do recce and gave training to recruits to carry out the terrorist attack.