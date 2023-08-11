Ahmedabad: Unknown persons ransacked the temple of Kalbhairavdada located on the river bank near Dudheshwar crematorium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, sources said on Friday. The incident has triggered communal tensions in the area even as police have launched an investigation into the incident. An official said that a team of police was patrolling the river bank near Dudheshwar cremation ground when information was received that unknown persons vandalized the Kalbhairavdada temple in an open field near the river bank.

Following the inputs, a team of police was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A police official said that the lamps installed in the temple were broken. The idol of Hanuman and another statue were also broken, sources said. Police also checked the CCTV footage of the incident. It can be seen in the CCTV footage that a man enters the temple premises and damages the idols.

Examination of CCTV footage revealed that the incident took place between 08:50 pm to 09:50 pm on August 8. Riverfront East Police has registered a case against unknown person and started further investigation. PI VD Jhala of Riverfront East police station said in a phone conversation with ETV Bharat that a case has been registered in this regard.

Different teams have been set up to nab the youth seen in the CCTV, he said. The reason behind committing this act will come to the fore after the accused is caught, added the officer. The incident has caused communal tensions in the area with the Hindus alleging that their religious sentiments had been hurt due to the incident.