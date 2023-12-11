GUJARAT GOVT TO ORGNISE ROADSHOW IN INDORE ON DEC 12 AHEAD OF 10TH VIBRANT GUJARAT GLOBAL SUMMIT

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Ahead of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), which is slated to take place in January 2024, the government of Gujarat is still actively promoting the state's manufacturing and industrial capabilities. As part of this initiative, a roadshow is scheduled for December 12 in Indore.

The state government, under the leadership of Dr Kuberbhai Dindor, Minister for Tribal Development, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, and Bhanuben Babariya, Minister of Social Justice and empowerment, Women and Child Welfare, aims to showcase Gujarat's potential across various sectors like IT & ITeS, semiconductor, electronics, aerospace and defence, biotechnology and tourism.

The extensive preparatory journey for VGGS 2024 took place with a curtain raiser in New Delhi, followed by roadshows in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Guwahati. Additionally, international delegations explored collaboration avenues in countries like Japan, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, France, the UAE, and the USA.

The roadshows and delegations provided a unique platform for businesses and companies to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in future-ready mega projects such as GIFT City, Dholera SIR and Biotech Park among others.