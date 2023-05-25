WORLD SEEING NEW INDIA BECAUSE OF PM MODIS LEADERSHIP EAM JAISHANKAR

World seeing new India because of PM Modi's leadership: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said the world is seeing a new India because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Today, the world is seeing a new India because of the leadership of PM Modi," Jaishankar said upon the Prime Minister's arrival to India post concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia.

The EAM said: "The PM of Papua New Guinea said that for him the PM is 'Vishwa Guru'. The Australian PM called PM Modi 'The Boss'." The EAM further said that he would like to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. "If today, India's image, India's reputation, India's place in the world has become so high, then it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. "I will just say that for me this is a new beginning," Jaishankar said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday morning welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival to India post concluding his three-nation visit. "The world appreciates your governance model. US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership," said Nadda. "The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, shows how much respect you have there. The people of India feel proud when they see that our Prime Minister is being welcomed like this," he said.

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi arrived at the Palam airport in Delhi. He was garlanded by BJP National President JP Nadda and party members on his arrival at the airport. Nadda who reached the airport early on Thursday morning was accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside Palam airport to welcome PM Modi. Speaking to ANI, BJP workers said, "People are here to welcome PM Modi as he has made us and the whole nation proud." (ANI)