Buoyed by election victory, jailed Engineer Rashid to approach Delhi Court for bail. He was summoned by NIA in August 2019 before abrogation of Article 370 and jailed. His sons and parents have sought his release from jail after his astonishing victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Incarcerated former legislator Abdul Rashid Sheikh, aka Engineer Rashid, is approaching Delhi Patiala House Court for an interim bail to take oath as Member of Parliament.

Engineer Rashid, who floated his Awami Itehad Party (AIP) in 2013, won the Baramulla Parliamentary seat elections by defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah by over two lakh votes.

Rashid, who college-going sons campaigned for him, had a landlsile victory by taking 472,481 votes while his rival Omar Abdullah, who polled 268,339 votes despite running a high voltage campaign with his dozens of senior leaders and workers.

AIP spokesperson Firdous Baba said that Rashid's lawyer will file an application in Patiala House Court for interim bail before taking oath.

"We had planned to put the bail application today, but courts in Delhi are closed due to vacation. By next week, we will file the application as the court opens for one or two days during the vacation for urgent matters," Baba told ETV Bharat.

The two-time legislator Rashid is in Tihar jail in Delhi from last five years, accused by National Investigation Agency of money laundering and militancy funding and booked under UAPA.

He was summoned by NIA in August 2019 before abrogation of Article 370 and jailed. His sons and parents have sought his release from jail after his astonishing victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

