New Delhi : A teacher of a reputed school in South Delhi was injured when she fell out of an auto-rickshaw and was dragged along the road by three bike-borne assailants, a police official said on Monday. At 3,23 p.m. on August 11, the Saket police station received a PCR (police control room) call regarding the incident. The unidentified assailants caused the accident while trying to snatch an iPhone from the hands of the woman victim, sources said.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that Yovika Chaudhary (24), a resident of the Jawhar Park area, was traveling home in an auto-rickshaw from the Gyan Bharati School, where she works. When she reached the vicinity of Khoka Market in Saket, the three unidentified assailants suddenly approached her and "snatched her mobile phone, causing her to fall from the auto and sustain injuries", said the official.

She received medical treatment at Max Hospital in Saket. "A case was registered under sections 356/379/34 IPC, which was later converted to 392/34 IPC. We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and nab them," the official added. The incident sparked an outrage among the people in the National Capital. (with agency inputs)