SFJ THREAT AMID CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 SECURITY AGENCIES INTENSIFY PATROLLING IN NATIONAL CAPITAL

New Delhi: Days before the Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to begin in India, a high alert has been sounded across Delhi after pro-Khalistan graffiti appeared in the national capital allegedly by those associated with the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

Security agencies have intensified patrolling in several places where pro-Khalistan activists may conduct such activities. Security agencies in Delhi are also verifying the authenticity of a video allegedly issued by Sikh For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claiming defacement of walls across the national capital.

Besides, several people in India have received a call from a UK phone number with a prerecorded audio message allegedly by Pannun. In the newly issued threat message, Pannun purportedly says, “On Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination, we are going to use ballot against your bullet. We are going to use the vote against your violence. This October, it will not be the World Cricket Cup. It will be the beginning of the World Terror Cup. The message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council.”

On the video regarding the pro-Khalistan graffiti, a senior security official said: "Yes, we are ascertaining the authenticity of such video. During the G20 summit as well, a similar video was released. In that case, two youths were arrested". In August, pro-Khalistani messages and slogans were found on the walls of five to six Delhi metro stations.

In the latest video that was circulated on social media, Pannun was referring to some walls and subways, where anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans have been inscribed. In the video, Pannun claimed that pro-Khalistan elements from Canada had already reached Delhi and their mission was to "create sabotage" in Delhi.

"On many occasions, we found their video as fake. However, we are not keeping any stone unturned and accordingly tightened the security arrangements in the national capital," the official said. The ICC world cup matches in Delhi and Ahmadabad are also the target of Khalistani supporters, Pannun claimed.

The surface of the new video came amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "We have taken all security arrangements to maintain law and order. We have tightened the security in and around Arun Jaitely Stadium," the official said.

The Arun Jaitely Stadium was earlier known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. A few matches of the ICC 2023 World Cup will be held in Arun Jaitely Stadium. To assist the Delhi police, the Home Ministry has deputed BSF, CRPF, RAF, and ITBP to maintain the law and order situation.