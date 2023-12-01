MPS NEED TO MAINTAIN THE DECORUM AND THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSE RAJYA SABHA CHAIRMAN

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has asked the MPs to maintain the decorum and the seriousness of the proceedings of the House as the winter session of the Parliament starts on Monday. In a notification issued by Dhankar, all the MPs have been suggested to avoid slogans like 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram' etc.

"The decorum and the seriousness of the proceedings of the House require that there should be no 'Thanks', 'Thank You', 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram' or any other slogans raised in the House," the notification issued on Wednesday stated.

As per well-established practice, no member should read out a written speech while participating in the debates, and discussions in the House. "Members are therefore requested to avoid reading out from written speeches. They may, however, refer to notes, if required,"

the notification said.

It further said that notice for raising a matter in the Council should not be given publicity by any member or other person until it has been admitted by the Chairman and circulated to members.

"A member should not raise the issue in the Council of a notice given by him and pending consideration of the Chairman," the notification issued by Dhankar said. Referring to the parliamentary etiquette, the notification said that members should not so converse amongst themselves as to disturb the proceedings of the House. Such talks, though not very audible at a distance, may considerably disturb the Chair due to special sound arrangements in the chamber.

"Members should not leave the House immediately after they finish their speeches. Courtesy to the House requires that after finishing their speeches they resume their seats and leave the House only afterwards, if necessary," the notification said.

It said that a member, while speaking, should not address the individual members directly, but should always address the Chair, and make all remarks to other members through the Chair.

“No member should argue with another member when the latter is speaking. He may, however, ask through the Chair, questions with a view to obtaining information from the member who is speaking. But a member, who is addressing the House with the permission of the Chair should not be interrupted by another member persistently,” Dhankar said through the notification.

It is open to the former not to yield but to go on with his speech, if the interruption is not for raising a point of order. A member should not interrupt any member, who is speaking, by making noises or in any other disorderly manner, the notification further stated.