New Delhi: At a time when the Delhi government is fighting against the central ordinance, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given a green signal to the proposal of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena for a special audit by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the national capital.

The CAG will conduct a special audit into alleged "irregularities and violations" in the "reconstruction" of Kejriwal's residence, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs had recommended the special CAG audit after taking note of a letter it received on May 24, officials at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office said.

The letter was received from the LG office and it pointed out "gross and prima facie financial irregularities" in the "reconstruction" of the chief minister's official residence, they claimed. No immediate reaction was available from the CM's office or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The secretariat dashed a letter to the MHA on May 24 for the audit alleging gross irregularities in the reconstruction of Kejriwal's official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road near Civil Lines in Delhi.

It was alleged that Kejriwal's residence "Sheesh Mahal" was renovated in collusion with the Minister in-charge of PWD with gross irregularities and the initial cost for construction work was Rs 15-20 crore. However, the same, it was alleged, was inflated from time to time and ultimately, Rs 53 crores were spent on the residence, which is more than three times the initial estimate.

