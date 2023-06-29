IN A FIRST SCHIZOPHRENIA PATIENT FROM AFRICA SUCCESSFULLY UNDERGOES BRAIN SURGERY IN HARYANA

Lead neurosurgeon Dr Himanshu Champaneri speaking to ETV Bharat

New Delhi: For the first time in India, a 28-year-old schizophrenia patient from an African country successfully underwent surgery at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram in Haryana. The patient was suffering from schizophrenia since the age of 13. A team of neurosurgeons led by senior consultant Dr Himanshu Champaneri performed surgery on the patient.

The duration of the surgery was eight to ten hours. The advanced surgical procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) of the Nucleus Accumbens was used for performing the surgery. In this emerging surgical procedure, electrodes are implanted deep inside the brain, in the targeted or affected areas. The electrodes attached to a battery through wire supply electrical impulses to regulate abnormal brain activity in order to restore balance. The electrodes are implanted in the affected portion of a patient's brain.

Lead neurosurgeon Dr Himanshu Champaneri said, "The 28-year-old patient was suffering from schizophrenia since the age of 13. He was suffering from hallucinations and always felt paranoid about going outside and meeting people. The patient did not venture out of his home for the past eight years. The patient was undergoing treatment. But, a month ago the patient came to us. We evaluated his symptoms. The Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) of the Nucleus Accumbens was performed on the patient. A wire attached to a pacemaker battery was implanted in the affected portion of the patient's brain."

Since 2016, only 13 cases related to surgery of schizophrenia were reported across the globe. "This was the first case wherein a schizophrenia patient underwent brain surgery. When the current was switched on after the surgery, the hallucination that the patient was experiencing dropped to 30 to 40 per cent. After 13 days of surgery, we evaluated the patient's recovery rate. Now, the patient has 80 per cent relief. Now, he does not hesitate to go out and meet people. The patient is now advancing towards leading a normal life."

