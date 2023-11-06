DEVELOP NATIONAL MODEL FOR NUMBER OF GIRLS TOILETS PER FEMALE STUDENT POPULATION UNIFORMITY IN DISTRIBUTION OF SANITARY NAPKINS SC TO CENTRE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Centre to develop a national model for a number of girls' toilets per female student population across government-aided and residential schools, and also bring uniformity in modalities to be followed for the distribution of sanitary napkins.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a plea filed by social worker Jaya Thakur seeking directions to states and the Centre to provide free sanitary pads to class 6-12 girls and ensure separate female toilet facility in all government-aided and residential schools.

The counsel, representing the Centre, submitted that the government has collected data pertaining to the subject matter of these proceedings and a draft policy has been formulated with regard to the distribution of sanitary napkins to female students in schools across the country in the requisite age group. The apex court noted that the Centre’s counsel submitted that the policy has been circulated to gather comments from all stakeholders and a final policy will be drawn up within four weeks.

The Chief Justice said: “We direct the Union government shall ensure: 1. Setting down a national model for the number of girls toilets per female student population across government aided and residential schools; 2. Bring uniformity in modalities to be followed for the distribution of sanitary napkins. The report shall be apprised on the next date of listing (a policy which has been drawn up)......”.

The Chief Justice noted that Tamil Nadu gives 18 packets to the female students, each consisting of 6 napkins, and added that even that would not be adequate for a young girl in that age group. The apex court said the Union of India shall duly consider the practices being followed in different states in order to arrive at an optimum policy which will ensure that an adequate supply of sanitary napkins is made available to female students in schools in the requisite age group and the modalities for distribution are facilitated. The Centre’s counsel submitted that the draft policy formulated by it is already in the public domain.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre to prepare a standard operating procedure and a national model to be adopted by all states and union territories for managing menstrual hygiene for girls studying in schools. In April, the apex court had said the issue was of “immense importance” and that the Centre should engage with all the stakeholders for the implementation of a uniform national policy on the management of menstrual hygiene in schools, including government and aided schools.