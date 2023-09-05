New Delhi [India] : A Delhi Court has recently awarded death sentence to three men for gang-raping and murder of a woman along with her two minor children, a boy (7) and a girl (6). The convicts first killed the woman with a screwdriver and then strangulated her. Thereafter they killed her two children and then robbed the house. This matter pertains to the area of Khyala police station.

An FIR was registered in 2015. The complaint was filed by the husband of the deceased. Four persons, including a minor (juvenile), were involved in the brutal rape and murders. Special Fast Track Court Judge Aanchal of Tis Hazari Court awarded the death sentence to Shahid, Akram and Rafat Ali alias Manzoor Ali for the offence under section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

They have been awarded life imprisonment for the offences of gang rape and robbery. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 35000 on each convict. The court had convicted the accused persons on August 22.

There is a constant chain of evidence when the three accused were seen going upstairs to the place of incident and thereafter the heinous crime of three murder, one rape and robbery came into light, thereafter the four including three accused and Juvenile left Delhi one after another, then met at Aligarh on 23.09.2015 where the proceeds of offence was distributed and disposed off and the t-shirts of three accused, scree-driver, the weapon of offence of commission of murder of “S” was found bearing blood stains of deceased and none of the accused presented any hypothesis inconsistent to the finding of their guilt," the court said.

The court said that it was also proved that the three accused Shahid, Rafat Ali and Akram conspired in the case. Call records and accompanying evidence in the form of the recoveries effected in pursuance of disclosure statements prove that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the conspiracy existed between accused Shahid, Akram and Rafat Ali and one JCL before the date of the incident, even on 19.09.2015 and it continued till 23.09.2015, the day when the proceeds of the crime where shared amongst the accused persons," the court noted.

Also Read : 2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to Tahir Hussain, notes change in 'material circumstances'

The court also noted that a pattern was observed that no call was made back-to-back but the calls were made after a lapse of a few minutes or hours. "Rafat Ali left Delhi on 21.09.2015 at about 10 am morning and thereafter Shahid reached Anand Vihar, Delhi at 10:29 pm of the same day on 21.09.2015 to leave Delhi and then his location was at Aligarh at 10:34 am of 22.09.2015," the court said.

The juvenile was in the roaming network since 08:20 am of 22.09.2015 and Akram was out of network of Delhi even at 08:20 am of 23.09.2015 but there was always a call between the one who left Delhi and Shahid and then calls between Shahid and Rafat Ali and similar communication when accused leaving Delhi reached his destination, the court noted. (ANI)