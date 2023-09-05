New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday lauded the initiative of the Balipara Foundation of Assam to plant one billion trees in the northeast part of India and in Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

Taking part in the launching of the 'Great People's Forest of Eastern Himalayas' organized by the Balipara Foundation of Assam and Conservation International at the Bikaner House in the national capital on Monday evening, the Chief Minister interacted with the leaders, conservationists, supporters and other stakeholders and extended his unstinted support to boost the green canopy. The ground-breaking initiative aims to raise $one billion to plant one billion trees and restore and safeguard one million hectares of land across the Eastern Himalayas.

Terming the initiative as one of the significant conservation efforts in the history of South Asia, Chairman of Balipara Foundation, Ranjit Barthakur said, "Inspired by India's hosting of the G-20, this ground-breaking initiative is a partnership led by the Balipara Foundation of Assam and Conservation International. It involves communities across Bangladesh, the North East of India, Nepal and Bhutan working to protect and restore forests for the benefit of local livelihoods and the planet."

Barthakur said that the Eastern Himalayan region is of vast human, cultural and ecological significance to the planet. "From the world's tallest mountains, two of our most important rivers, the world's largest Delta, and the globe's largest mangrove forest, it is a vast store of biodiversity relied on by one billion people," Barthakur said, adding that the initiative aims to raise $1 billion to plant one billion trees and safeguard one million of hectares of land across the Eastern Himalayas.

The Rajasthan Royals, an Indian Premier League (IPL) team, of which Barthakur is the Chairman has joined hands with the Great People's Forest of Eastern Himalayas for the green initiative. "This partnership represents a remarkable fusion of a world renowned sports franchise and a major environmental initiative, showcasing an inventive and pioneering alliance," added Barthakur.

The celebration launch event was attended by high-profile persons, including leaders from government, business, and conservation to accelerate efforts toward the cause of environmental protection and restoration. Later, speaking to media persons Chief Minister Sarma said the state will go in for a massive plantation drive of one crore saplings on a single day on September 17, against which 42 lakh people have registered their names on the App created for the purpose.

"We are making all-out preparations for planting one crore saplings on a single day on September 17 and are on the verge of creating 6 to 7 world records," he asserted.

