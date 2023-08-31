Palamou (Jharkhand): In a heart-warming twist to the traditional festivities of Raksha Bandhan, a man's dedication to safeguarding the environment has led him to tie protection threads not around the wrists of human beings, but around the trunks of trees. Kaushal Kishore Jaiswal, a resident of Chhatarpur police station area in Palamu district, has been at the forefront of the Vanrakhi Movement for an astounding 46 years. This exceptional campaign has seen him bind 'Raksha Sutra'—rakhi threads—to more than 20 lakh trees across five countries, including India.

Hailing from an area struck by famine in 1966, Jaiswal's concern for the environment was instilled during his childhood. Witnessing the devastating consequences of deforestation and diminishing rains during that period left an indelible mark on his young mind. As he grew older, he embarked on a mission to restore the green cover in his village, planting trees on nine acres of land. However, the struggle was real as some individuals persisted in felling these newly planted trees. Undeterred, Jaiswal initiated a movement to protect trees, culminating in the unique concept of tying Rakhi threads around them.

“The sisters tie Rakhi around their brother’s wrists to protect them from dangers. We tie rakhis around the trees to protect the environment. People should understand the importance of trees and plants and unless we are conscious this planet cannot survive. This Raksha bandhan is an effort to protect the trees and plants from being destroyed,” Jailswal said.

The year 1977 marked the inception of the Vanrakhi Movement, with Jaiswal spearheading efforts to encourage locals, especially women, to participate. Convincing villagers to embrace the notion of adorning trees with Raksha Sutra proved to be an arduous task, but his persistence bore fruit. Today, hundreds of villagers have become fervent advocates for this noble cause, actively engaging in preserving their natural surroundings.

Jaiswal's impact extends far beyond his immediate surroundings. His worldwide environmental protection campaign has distributed over 50 lakh saplings across numerous countries. Remarkably, his dedication to environmental preservation has earned him a spot in the English syllabi of class six in both CBSE and ICSE curricula. His crowning achievement, the establishment of Paryavaran Dharma Mandir in Dali of Chhatarpur, Palamu, stands as a testament to his devotion. This temple, dedicated to environmental ethics, spans five acres and boasts a diverse array of tree and plant species from 110 countries, including over three dozen rare and endangered plants.

As the world grapples with the urgent need for environmental conservation, Kaushal Kishore Jaiswal's story serves as an inspirational example of grassroots activism and unwavering commitment. His fusion of tradition and environmental consciousness bridges the gap between age-old customs and the pressing demands of a greener future. In an era where global concerns for the planet's well-being continue to grow, Jaiswal's unique approach underscores the profound impact that a single individual can have on nurturing the Earth and sowing seeds of change for generations to come.