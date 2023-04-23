Patna Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy has said that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will definitely go to jail in the National Herald case He also said that he made many remarks against Rahul Gandhi but nobody could send him to jail The mother and son are out on bail only he said while addressing a Law Conclave held in Patna on SaturdaySubramanian Swamy said that after doing law he had come to India to teach and then he rose up against many laws of Indira Gandhi Angered by this Indira Gandhi got him fired from the job Then Jana Sangh sent him to Rajya Sabha he said and added that in today s times the law is a weaponIn the next 50 years the law profession will command a top place in society Swamy said A revolution has been going on in Bihar since the time of Shankaracharya and even during Jayaprakash Narain s time the revolution had come from Bihar itselfComment on Atiq is not right nowOn sloganeering in Patna in support of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed Subramanian Swamy said that if there is democracy then anyone can say anything By raising slogans in support of Atiq they are doing their own harm he said On the murder of Atiq Ahmed he said that everyone knows what kind of a person he was and how this happened is being investigated He said that until something comes from the court it would not be right to comment on such mattersSpeaking on the population of India crossing that of China Subramanian Swamy said that there is no need to enact a law for population control The population could be kept under control once there is economic progress in the country he felt To reduce population growth economic progress should be increased at the rate of 10 per cent per year Swamy said On prohibition he said that alcohol should never be touched and people should be made aware of this