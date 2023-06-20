Patna (Bihar) : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav are going to Tamil Nadu today to take part in the inauguration of various projects taken up by the ruling DMK in memory of late former CM M Karunanidhi. The venue is Tiruvarur, a native district of Karunanidhi. TN Chief Minister Stalin has invited Nitish Kumar and Tejaswhi to these programs being held as part of the Karunanidhi centenary celebrations.

This visit is taking place at a time when a meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Bihar on 23rd June. TN CM Stalin also has to attend that meeting. During this visit, CM Nitish Kumar will inaugurate a structure, named 'Kalaignar Kottam', built in memory of Karunanidhi. Tejashwi Yadav will open the 'Muthuvelar' Library. On his part, Stalin will unveil a statue of his father.

will also hold talks with Stalin regarding opposition unity, sources said. Earlier, a meeting of opposition parties was going to be held on June 12 regarding opposition unity in Bihar, but CM Stalin had also expressed his inability to attend that meeting at that time.

Stalin had requested Nitish Kumar to extend the date. Now the meeting of opposition parties is going to be held on June 23. As such, Nitish Kumar will once again request Stalin to attend this meeting.

Over 17 to 18 parties are invited to attend the meeting of opposition parties in Patna. The invitees include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, National President Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, JDU national president Lalan Singh and TN CM Stalin.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders claim that MK Stalin is not coming to the meeting of opposition parties organized by the Grand Alliance, so Nitish Kumar is going to Tamil Nadu to persuade him. Now it has to be seen which parties will participate in the meeting of opposition unity to be held on June 23 and whether they can stay together.