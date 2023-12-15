Gaya (Bihar): Thousands swarmed the streets of Bodh Gaya to welcome the arrival of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on Friday arrived in Bihar's Bodh Gaya to take part in the Kaal Chakra Puja. The Dalai Lama's special aircraft landed at Gaya International Airport at around 9 am.

The Tibetan leader will stay at the Tibetan monastery in Bodh Gaya for a month. He would also be addressing the concluding session of the three-day programme of international sangha where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to be the chief guest, besides participating in the Kaal Chakra Puja here. According to official sources, the Dalai Lama will be delivering sermons at the Kaal Chakra ground on December 29,30, and 31. Heavy security forces have been deployed at the Mahabodhi temple, Kaal Chakra ground, and nearby areas.

Sources said that Buddhist devotees from across the world are expected to arrive in Bodh Gaya during the Kaal Chakra Puja. They will participate in the teaching program of the Tibetan spiritual leader and listen to his sermons.

Police officials said, "Heavy police force has been deployed in the security of Kachakra ground and the Tibetan monastery in Bodh Gaya for the visit of Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama. Security personnel have been deployed to keep a strict vigil on every activity in the city. The areas where the Dalai Lama would be visiting have also been turned into high-security zones."