Guwahati (Assam): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday offered prayers at the well-known Kamakhya temple here. The Vice President is in the city to attend the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G).

Upon his arrival in Guwahati, the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar were welcomed by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other dignitaries. Officials said that before heading to the IIT-G, the Vice President and his wife visited the Kamakhya temple, which is located in the Nilachal hills. It is one of the oldest and most revered temples in Assam, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

The Vice President was accompanied by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, and others during his visit to the ancient temple. Dhankar will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony at the IIT, Guwahati. The ceremony will also be graced by the Assam Governor and Chief Minister.

According to officials, a total of 2011 students, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. degree holders will be felicitated during the convocation ceremony. After attending the program, the Vice President will leave for the national capital later this evening, they added. Tight security arrangements have been put in place in the city.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of the institute started in 1995.

