New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the "rise of India" was "indigestible in some quarters" and some individuals are "not well disposed" towards the nation. His remarks can be read as a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi over his comments in the United States earlier this week.

“We cannot allow others to calibrate us because their calibration is not objective. People in and outside the country are trying to calibrate us and underlined that the rise of India is indigestible in some quarters because this country believes in peace, stability and harmony in the world," the Vice President said while interacting with Officer Trainees of the 2021 and 2022 batches of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

He also said that by 2047, India will be the number one nation. "...some of us do not take pride...misguided souls confused about the potential and real-time accomplishments of this country," he said. Observing that there are some individuals who are "not well disposed" towards the nation, the Vice President said that they "taint and tarnish our institutions, and take a lopsided and shortsighted approach to look at the ground reality".

“To say that India’s rise is not taking place is to ignore ground reality. Our rise is evident in figures, in satisfaction of the people and betterment of their lives,” he added. Dhankhar listed numerous achievements by the country in various fields such as digital transactions, internet usage, infrastructure and food security.

Referring to the recently inaugurated new Parliament House building, he highlighted that the huge building, laced with all facilities was completed in a record time of just two and half years. “Everything infra inside that building is ready and the entire culture of the country is reflected in the new Parliament Building,” he added.

Mentioning that they had got a rare opportunity to be in the service of 1.4 billion people, the Vice President asked Officer Trainees to always keep that nation first, whatever the challenge or temptation. “Material gains are required only to the extent you have to survive. Beyond that, it is the satisfaction of serving the motherland and being at the service of the other,” he added.

Describing IDES as the custodian and guardian of a large land area across the country, the Vice President suggested that every inch of defence land should be exploited for the betterment of nature and the people living there by way of tree plantation, horticulture and medicine and herbal plantation. “In the process, you’ll be contributing hugely not only to the flourishing of the Defence Estate but also be serving the country by nourishing our age-old cultural ethos of love & respect for nature," he said.

