DALIT WIDOW TORTURED AND ASSAULTED AT PRAKASAM DISTRICT IN ANDHRA PRADESH ALLEGEDLY OVER INTER CASTE MARRIAGE

Prakasham (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking and horrifying incident, a Dalit widow was subjected to a brutal assault that included stripping, tying her limbs, throwing pepper in her eyes, and an attempt to burn her alive allegedly because her brother eloped and married an upper caste woman few months back. The incident unfolded in a village in the Darshi Mandal of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh exposing the deep-rooted caste prejudices that still plague parts of the country.

As the country geared up to celebrate Independence Day, a village in Prakasam district witnessed an act of barbarism. At approximately 12:30 am on a Monday night, a Dalit widow found herself at the mercy of her tormentors. Allegedly, her brother's inter-caste marriage had provoked the anger of the upper-caste family, leading them to unleash a wave of violence on her.

According to the police, the victim’s brother fell in love with an upper caste woman living in neighbouring Botlapalem village. They eloped and got married in March. The parents of the young lady held unfavourable opinions due to differences in caste and initiated an assault on the young man's residence Immediately after the incident. This assault included insults directed towards his family, especially his mother and sister. The incident escalated to physical violence, leaving the woman severely injured. The parents also issued threats and demanded for the return of their daughter.

As reported by the victims, the Darshi police had taken action and filed a case against the perpetrators under SC and ST protection laws. Subsequently, the accused were apprehended. Once they got out on bail they again attacked the family on Monday night.

Also Read: Minor Dalit girl found dead in stream after alleged gangrape in Andhra Pradesh's Movva; suicide suspected

The fateful night of the attack unfolded when the victim had come to visit her mother. While fetching water from a tap on the street, she was ambushed by the enraged family. The assailants showed no mercy as they threw chili powder into her eyes and attacked her with knives, causing severe injuries. Subsequently, the victim was dragged into the street, where her clothes were forcibly removed, and her hands and legs were bound with ropes. The attackers showed a disturbing level of brutality by striking her with the handle of an axe. In a chilling turn of events, they doused her in petrol, attempting to set her ablaze. She was then dragged away from the place.

Fortunately, the timely intervention of the police prevented the horrifying incident from escalating further. Villagers who witnessed the inhumane treatment of the Dalit widow called the emergency helpline (Dial-100), prompting the police to arrive at the scene around 1:20 am. The victim was discovered in a dire state, locked up and severely injured at the house of the accused in Botlapalem village. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, District SP Malika Garg ensured that the provisions of the SC and ST Atrocities Act were invoked, leading to the arrest of the accused individuals. IPS officer Ankita Surana Mahaveer visited the victim at the hospital as investigations began.