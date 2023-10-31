Ranchi: Korea outplayed Thailand in the 10th game of the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday with a margin of 3-0. Both the teams had played four games against each other after 2013 before the start of the fixture and Korea maintained their unbeaten head-to-head record winnings in all of those games including the Sunday match.

It was the second win of the tournament for Korea and they kept their chances to make it to the semi-final alive. On the other hand, Thailand were knocked out of the race to enter the semi-final.

Korea dominated the proceedings from the start but didn't capitalise it into a goal until the first quarter was over. The opening goal came in the 24th minute when Yujin Lee struck one into the back of the net. Cheyoung Jung provided Korea with the second goal in the 30th minute as she converted a penalty corner. The third goal-scorer for the team was Seungae Park in the 32nd minute and Korea won the fixture by 3-0.

In the other game of the day, Asian Games gold medalist China outclassed Malaysia with ease as Zhong Jiaqi was the star of the show with a hat trick. She struck goals in the 16th, 30th, and 51st minutes to help the team script a dominating victory. Also, the star performer took her goal tally to seven in the tournament.