Asian Games: India women's hockey team thrashes Singapore 13-0 in opening match
Published: 23 minutes ago
Hangzhou/Hyderabad: India women's hockey team has fired all its cylinders in its opening match with Singapore in opening encounter, in the Asian Games underway at China's Hangzhou, on Wednesday. India scored 13 goals against a goalless Singapore, at the end of all four quarters.
