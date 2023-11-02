Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Sri Lanka in the ongoing marquee event, ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka have been on a rollercoaster ride so far in an injury-ravaged tournament. After successive defeats to South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia in their first three matches, the Lankans bounced back with strong wins in their next two matches, including a win over reigning world champions England. However, a defeat to Afghanistan in their last match put a big dent in their World Cup hopes.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's India will be looking to become the first team in the tournament to qualify for the semi-finals. With six consecutive wins, India are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. They are the team to beat so far in this ongoing World Cup. One more win in the remaining three matches and India will book their seat in the semifinals by finishing the league stage on 14+ points guaranteeing them the semi-final spot.

2.35 pm

Two catch drops in two overs! Indian batters are struggling to time the ball and haven't looked comfortable so far against the Sri Lankan bowlers. 2.28 pm

Good over for India. Indian opener Shubman Gill smashed two fours in an over of Dilshan Madhushanka with a wide and two singles. 2.22 pm

Back-to-back maidens from Dushmantha Chameera. Chammera is consistently bowling at good length letting the bowl do movement. 2.18 pm

Kohli tries to ease the pressure from the team. The experienced batter has hit two boundaries in the 9 deliveries that he has faced so far. (14/1 in 3 overs) 2.12 pm

Dushmantha Chameera delivers a maiden to increase the already built pressure on the hosts, India after the early first wicket. (8/1 in 2 overs) 2.08 pm

King Kohli starts with a boundary in the fine leg. India will look to make this partnership a big one after the huge loss of Captain's wicket. ( 8/1 in 1 over) 2.03 pm

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma departs on the second ball of the innings. Rohit b Madushanka 4(2) [4s-1] 1.45 pm

The Sri Lankan players will wear black armbands during today's game against India to pay tribute to Percy Abeysekera, the legendary fan, who passed away a couple of days ago. 1.36 pm

Playing XI:

India : Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka : Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to field first against India at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. 12.40 pm

Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka clash of the ongoing marquee event, ICC World Cup 2023 at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, DCP Pravin Mundhe has shared some guidelines to be followed by the audience. DCP Mudhe said, "Firstly since we are expecting 100% footfall of spectators, to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience due to security checks, all are advised to reach the stadium well within time. The match starts at 2 PM, but the stadium will be open for entry by 11 AM itself. Secondly, spectators will not be allowed to carry bags, power banks, water bottles, coins, inflammable objects like lighters, matchboxes, tobacco products like cigarettes, gudka and also objectionable flags, banners, or pamphlets. Thirdly, kindly avoid traveling by your own cars as there is no parking facility in and around the stadium. Do use public transport..."

IND vs SL Head-to-Head record in World Cups:

Matches played: 9

India won: 4

Sri Lanka won 4

No result: 1

Weather forecast: Mumbai is anticipated to have partly sunny and warm conditions, with the temperature hovering at approximately 37°C when the match starts. It will let the spectators watch the entire match, as there is no possibility of rain forecast by the weather department. The maximum temperature expected is around 34 degrees and the mercury can dip to 26 degrees, later in the night. A windspeed of 18 km per hour is the expected forecast during the match.

Pitch report: The Wankhede Stadium's pitch is fairly balanced, offering a fair amount of bounce to bowlers and a swing under the lights while batters can trust the pitch to play across-the-line shots. It will most probably be a high-scoring encounter because of its short boundaries. The highest score ever recorded here was 438/4, achieved by South Africa versus India in 2015. In contrast, Bangladesh's 1998 victory over India, with 115, remains the lowest total recorded here.

Interesting facts:

- The iconic 2011 World Cup final was played between the same teams, India and Sri Lanka, eventually which was won by Men in Blue.

- India's speedster Mohammed Siraj has only picked two wickets inside the first PowerPlay in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera