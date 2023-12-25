Mumbai: Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu and Shryanaka Patil on Monday earned their maiden ODI call up for the home series against Australia, which will be played here from December 28.

Harmanpreet Kaur was on Monday named as the skipper of the Indian Women's team for the ODI and T20 series against Australia, which will be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai respectively. The Women's Selection Committee announced the squad for the two series on Monday. The 'Women in Blue' will take on Australia in the three ODIs to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and as many T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu were included for the first time in the Indian women's ODI squad and so was Shreyana Patil. In three matches against England’s women, Shreyanka picked up five wickets and won the Player of the Match award in the third and final T20I of the series. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, who represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in Women's Premier League (WPL) has also been included in the ODI squad after she first donned the national colours in the T20Is against England. Both Shreyanka and Ishaque made a their statement with an extraordinary inaugral edition of the WPL 2023.

A crafty left-arm-spinner, the Patiala-born Kashyap, 20, was earlier called up for the T20I series against England but did not get a game. Kashyap was part of India's victorious women's Under-19 World Cup winning squad in February, and so was Titas Sadhu.

Star batter and opener Smriti Mandhana has been named as the Vice Captain for both the series, while the likes of all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar and stumpers Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia. Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has also been added to both the squads.

ODI series Dates:

First ODI - December 28, 2023

Second ODI - December 30, 2023

Third ODI - January 02, 2024

T20I series Dates:

First T20I - January 05, 2024

Second T20I - January 07, 2024

Third T20I - January 09, 2024

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol.