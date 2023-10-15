World Cup 2023 | ENG vs AFG Live: Adil Rashid's twin strikes reduces Afghanistan to 135/3 in 23 overs
Published: 49 minutes ago
New Delhi: England won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in their World Cup match here on Sunday. Afghan openers have given a dream start to their team scoring 79 runs in the first 10 overs without losing a wicket.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have played some beautiful shots with Gurbaz scoring the bulk of the runs with a 33-ball fifty.
Here are the live updates from the game:
- 3.45 pm
Two spinners coming into the spell against two Afghan batters who are new at the crease is working for England as the spinners are causing some trouble for the opposition batters.
- 3.38 pm
Liam Livingstone is in the attack and the kind of turn surface offered Adil Rashid must have tempted the England skipper to do so and the English all-rounder conceded only two runs in his first over.
- 3.33 pm
Afghanistan batters are walking back to the dressing room one after the other. After playing a superb knock Gurbaz was dismissed in one of the most unfortunate manners as he was caught short of the crease by Willey's throw.
- 3.30 pm
Adil's leg-spin coupled with Jos Buttler's quick glovework has culminated in Rahmat Shah's dismissal. The leg-spinner bowled a full delivery to the batter and he was beaten on the outside edge. Also, his back foot was out of the crease and Buttler was quick to dislodge the bails.
- 3.26 pm
The dismissal of Zadran hasn't affected Zadran's batting or Afghanistan scoreboard. Rahmat Shah is on the crease and he added seven runs to the scoreboard along with Zadran after a loss of a wicket in the previous over.
- 3.18 pm
Much needed a breakthrough for the English side as Ibrahim Zadran tried to clear short mid-wicket fielder in the 30-yard circle but Joe Root timed his jump to perfection to grab the catch on the delivery bowled by Adil Rashid.
- 3.10 pm
Adil Rashid bowls a maiden over giving some relief to England by putting brakes for a short span on Afghanistan innings.
- 2:55 pm
England have brought Adil Rashid after its pacers faced some punishment from Gurbaz. Afghanistan have registered the highest powerplay total in the WC. 79/0 in 10 overs.
Playing XI
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley. PTI BS