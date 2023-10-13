World Cup 2023: Pakistan team savours Gujarati delicacies during their outing in Ahmedabad
Published: 18 minutes ago
Ahmedabad: Pakistan, which arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of their clash against their arch-rivals Indian team, enjoyed the day by consuming some Gujarati delicacies. However, the team might be disappointed as it may not get the support from home fans as only a few visa applications have been accepted.
Mall, biryani, khakra and jalebi
So, what’s been happening to the Pakistani team? They have been in Hyderabad for most of their time in India, getting a warm reception. But, they are under the security ring as compared to other teams. In Hyderabad, they’ve managed to briefly visit the GVK Mall, of course, under tight security, and took just one Biryani outing. Other than that, they have been keeping it simple as their skipper Babar wants it to be. Top it with some exhilarating wins and the boys are on a high.
Now in Ahmedabad at Hyatt Regency, they have tasted some Gujarati food and liked at least one part of it — the jalebi that came with the khakras. Of course, here they are on a whistle-stop tour and would be leaving for Bengaluru a day after the match on Saturday. So, no sightseeing in Gujarat where Babar Azam was happy to finally meet up with a Pakistani journalist.
That isolating feeling
Team Pakistan has been feeling the isolation and as news goes will continue to do so for a longer time at the World Cup than expected. Out of the 120-odd Pakistani journalists, who had sought accreditation to cover this World Cup, the ICC had given visa recommendations to 65. The news is that out of the 65, only 20 odd visa applications have been accepted. However, only one Pakistani journalist from AFP could make it to Motera on match eve and some others would be able to reach on match morning. Sadly, no Pakistani fan has been granted a visa thus far and people close to the team say there is almost no hope that any fan from Pakistan would be granted to attend the high-tension India-Pakistan match, and maybe beyond. Pakistani fans bring colour and excitement to the stands and their absence will be as squarely missed by the Indian fans as much as by their team mounting their fiercest-ever campaign to somehow defeat India in a World Cup match.