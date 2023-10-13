Ahmedabad: Pakistan, which arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of their clash against their arch-rivals Indian team, enjoyed the day by consuming some Gujarati delicacies. However, the team might be disappointed as it may not get the support from home fans as only a few visa applications have been accepted.

Mall, biryani, khakra and jalebi

So, what’s been happening to the Pakistani team? They have been in Hyderabad for most of their time in India, getting a warm reception. But, they are under the security ring as compared to other teams. In Hyderabad, they’ve managed to briefly visit the GVK Mall, of course, under tight security, and took just one Biryani outing. Other than that, they have been keeping it simple as their skipper Babar wants it to be. Top it with some exhilarating wins and the boys are on a high.

Now in Ahmedabad at Hyatt Regency, they have tasted some Gujarati food and liked at least one part of it — the jalebi that came with the khakras. Of course, here they are on a whistle-stop tour and would be leaving for Bengaluru a day after the match on Saturday. So, no sightseeing in Gujarat where Babar Azam was happy to finally meet up with a Pakistani journalist.

That isolating feeling