Colombo (Sri Lanka): Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who wreaked havoc against Sri Lanka, by picking up a career-best 6/21, said that it felt like a dream for him. It was due to unstoppable Siraj that Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 50 in a lop-sided final at the R Premadasa Stadium here. Siraj picked up four wickets in an over and was ably supported by pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. All the Sri Lankan batters made a beeline to the pavilion as Siraj breathed fire.

"(It) feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, (but) couldn't get the five-for. (I have) realised you get what's in your destiny. Did not try too much today," an elated Siraj, who plays for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit, told the official broadcasters Star Sports in the innings break.

According to the right-arm medium pacer, he always looks for swing in white-ball cricket. "I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive," he quipped.

It was surely an afternoon where it was raining wickets and Mohammed Siraj, who had many ups and downs in his short career, would not forget it for a long time. The Siraj show meant that Sri Lanka registered their lowest total against India and the lowest total in the Asia Cup (ODIs).

Also read: Asia Cup: ACC and SLC announce USD 50,000 award for curators and groundsmen