ECB PROBING MCCULLUMS BETTING ADVERTISEMENTS

London England head coach Brendon McCullum s appearance in online betting advertisements has landed him in a fix with the country s cricket board ECB probing if it is in breach of the governing body s anticorruption rules The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation 22Bet as an ambassador in January Read Prabhsimran Singh can be very dangerous PBKS coach Haddin backs the opener to find consistencyHe had shared a video on his Facebook page on March 27 promoting 22Bet s markets on the Indian Premier League We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet the ECB was quoted as saying by the BBCRead Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade Matthew Hayden We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed The ECB however clarified that McCullum is not currently under any investigation New Zealand s Problem Gambling Foundation had complained to the ECB about the adverts last weekRead Saudi Arabia to set up world s richest cricket league with help of IPL administrators ReportAccording to ECB s antidiscrimination code directly or indirectly soliciting inducing enticing instructing persuading encouraging facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result progress conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition is an offence The code suggests such an offence would carry a minimum oneyear period of ineligibility England have won 10 of their last 12 Tests since McCullum became the coach at the start of last summer PTI